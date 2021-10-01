Estás leyendo: Últimas imágenes del volcán de Cumbre Vieja de La Palma

Público
Público

Últimas imágenes del volcán de Cumbre Vieja de La Palma

Los últimos terremotos en la isla han abierto otra boca eruptiva y creado dos coladas de lava que amenazan nuevas zonas.

Agencias

madrid

Actualizado:
  • Vista general de la nube tóxica formada por el contacto de la lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja con el mar.

    Kike rincón/ europa press

    1 de 8

    Los cabildos canarios aportan diez millones a la reconstrucción de la isla

    La FECAI ha acordado destinar una partida conjunta para ayudar a reconstruir La Palma tras la erupción del volcán.

  • Península en la costa de la isla de La Palma, creada como resultado de la llegada de la colada de lava del volcán al mar.

    KIKE RINCÓN/ EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 8

    El delta de lava crea una superficie de 50 metros de altura y 320 de ancho

    Una nueva boca se abre en la cara norte del cono del volcán por los continuos seísmos que han sacudido a la isla la noche del viernes.

  • Península en la costa de la isla de La Palma, creada como resultado de la llegada de la colada de lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja

    kike rincón/ europa press

    3 de 8

    La lava ilumina la noche mientras cae por el barranco

    La colada de lava que discurre hacia el mar es cada vez más ancha ante la nueva fluidez de la misma, además la isla creada tiene una profundidad de unos 24 metros.

  • Decimosegundo día de erupción volcánica en La Palma.

    ÁNGEL MEDINA G./ EFE

    4 de 8

    La lava sigue manando con fuerza en su decimoséptimo día

    El poder del río rojo afecta a más de mil viviendas, de las que ha engullido 879, y afecta a 709 hectáreas.

  • Dos personas observando la erupción del volcán en La Palma.

    miguel calero/efe 

    5 de 8

    El volcán destroza invernaderos en su camino hacia el mar

    Félix Bolaños, ministro de Presidencia, reconoce que la recuperación de la isla de La Palma "no será fácil" y considera clave para ello "reanudar" la actividad económica.

  • Perspectiva de la erupción del volcán desde el municipio del El Paso donde varios vehículos de Bomberos y Guardia Civil prestan sus servicios.

    MIGUEL CALERO/EFE

    6 de 8

    Bomberos y Guardia Civil alerta en El Paso

    Perspectiva de la erupción del volcán desde el municipio del El Paso donde varios vehículos de Bomberos y Guardia Civil prestan sus servicios.

  • Imagen de la plataforma marina generada por los depósitos de lava.

    IGNspain/EFE

    7 de 8

    Aumentan las emisiones de dióxido de azufre

    Los gases tóxicos, entre los que se encuentra el dióxido de azufre, mantienen a las poblaciones cercanas confinadas pese a que por ahora no representa un problema grave para la salud.

  • Imagen satelital del flujo de lava tras la erupción del volcán, a 30 de septiembre de 2021.

    REUTERS

    8 de 8

    Desde el satélite

    Imagen satelital del flujo de lava tras la erupción del volcán, a 30 de septiembre de 2021.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas