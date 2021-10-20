Estás leyendo: Un viaje en imágenes al tabú de la menstruación en Chad

Un viaje en imágenes al tabú de la menstruación en Chad

A finales de 2019 la doctora Laura de Mingo, ginecóloga del hospital Severo Ochoa de Leganés, viajó a Chad con la Fundación Ramón Grosso para hablar con las mujeres chadianas sobre menstruación y anatomía femenina. Durante su viaje entregó 300 copas menstruales, la herramienta idónea para las mujeres de países de estas características.

  • La copa menstrual puede durar hasta diez años y solo necesita ser enjuagada cada vez que se vacía y esterilizada con agua después de cada ciclo. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

    Antonio López (EFTI)

  • Una de las sesiones en las que la doctora enseña a las chicas a colocarse la copa menstrual. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • Las mujeres chadianas desconocían la existencia de tampones y la mayor preocupación entre las estudiantes era si esos dispositivos podían hacerles perder la virginidad. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • Las mujeres chadianas desconocían la existencia de tampones y la mayor preocupación entre las estudiantes era si esos dispositivos podían hacerles perder la virginidad. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • Las visitas a la enfermería del colegio son frecuentes ya que las jóvenes chadianas padecen fuertes dolores durante la menstruación. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • La doctora se reunió con doctores y personas influyentes de la sociedad chadiana para presentarles los beneficios de la copa menstrual. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • La doctora De Mingo y el doctor Derib Abdoulaye muestran a las mujeres asistentes a una de las reuniones un esquema. Muchas de ellas desconocían su propia anatomía. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

  • Una mujer se dispone a cortar una tela para hacerse compresas. Chad, noviembre de 2019.

