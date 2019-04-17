La portavoz de Podemos en el debate electoral a seis celebrado este martes en TVE, Irene Montero, ha cargado en la última parte del mismo contra las "cloacas del Estado" y el "comisario político" José Manuel Villarejo, pero sólo ERC le ha seguido en la denuncia de la llamada policía patriótica y el PSOE se ha limitado a comprometerse a que garantizará instituciones limpias.
Montero ha sacado a colación el asunto en la parte final del debate, dedicado a la política territorial, Constitución y regeneración. La candidata de Podemos ha dicho que los españoles no confían en la democracia si dudan de que el Gobierno puede "compincharse" con un "comisario político" como José Manuel Villarejo y fabrica "pruebas falsas contra el adversario político".
Ha introducido así la investigación sobre el caso Villarejo y la posible relación con el robo de un teléfono de una asistente de Pablo Iglesias cuyo contenido en parte acabó publicándose. Montero ha insistido en denunciar que hubo un intento de evitar el voto a Podemos para impedir su llegada al Gobierno.
Pero sólo el portavoz de ERC en el debate, Gabriel Rufián, se ha sumado a esta denuncia y ha acusado al PSOE de "temblar", como también PP y Cs, ante el nombre de Villarejo, y de haber cerrado estos partidos en falso la comisión del Congreso que ha investigado esa "policía patriótica".
La ministra de Hacienda y representante del PSOE en el encuentro, María Jesús Montero, ha apuntado que su partido se compromete a usar todos los instrumentos "para garantizar instituciones limpias".
Alsasua, "una pelea de bar"
Gabriel Rufián por su parte ha sacado a colación el caso de Alsasua, la condena a siete jóvenes por una pelea con dos guardias civiles y sus mujeres pero que según el portavoz de ERC fue una "pelea de bar" a su juicio en la que hubo "un tobillo roto".
"Si fueran de otro sitio y no de Alsasua estarían en la calle", ha añadido, provocando la respuesta de las portavoces de PP y de Ciudadanos en el debate, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo e Inés Arrimadas. "Se acaba usted de retratar", le ha dicho la primera a Rufián, mientras que Arrimadas ha exclamado "estos son los socios de Sánchez", y se ha preguntado si en este caso no importan los golpes a dos mujeres por ser parejas de guardias civiles.
El candidato del PNV que ha participado en este debate Aitor Esteban, ha dicho que no fue terrorismo según se recoge en la sentencia y que las penas son "desproporcionadas".
