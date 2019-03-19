Público
Más Madrid Más del 95% de electores de Más Madrid apoyan a Carmena y Errejón en las primarias 

En total ha participado el 65% del censo. La plataforma ha indicado que en los últimos días se ha duplicado el número de personas inscritas superando las 11.400.

Ricardo Rubio/ Europa Press

Más del 95% de los electores de Más Madrid han apoyado las candidaturas lideradas por Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón en unas primarias en las que ha participado el 65% del censo, han trasladado desde la plataforma.

Ayer terminó el plazo de votación. En los últimos días se ha duplicado el número de personas inscritas superando las 11.400, han añadido.

