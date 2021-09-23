Estás leyendo: Ábalos presidirá la Comisión de Interior del Congreso y Calvo la de Igualdad

Público
Público

Ábalos presidirá la Comisión de Interior del Congreso y Calvo la de Igualdad

El PSOE les ofrece nuevos cargos de responsabilidad después de que el presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, prescindiera de ellos en la remodelación del Ejecutivo que acometió el pasado mes de julio.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo y el ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto a Carmen Calvo y José Luis Ábalos, en una imagen de archivo. Chema Moya / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

El exministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana y exsecretario de Organización del PSOE José Luis Ábalos presidirá la Comisión de Interior del Congreso de los Diputados, y la ex vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno Carmen Calvo la de Igualdad, han informado fuentes parlamentarias.

El grupo parlamentario socialista ha planteado este jueves estos cambios, que deberán ratificarse con una votación en las respectivas comisiones tras la renuncia de los actuales presidentes, también del PSOE.

El único caso donde no será necesaria una renuncia previa es en la Comisión de Igualdad, ya que en la actualidad no había ningún presidente al haber dejado este cargo Pilar Cancela tras su nombramiento, a principios de julio, como secretaria de Estado de Cooperación Internacional.

Ábalos presidirá la Comisión de Interior del Congreso en sustitución de Ana María Botella, que pasará a presidir la Comisión de Educación y Formación Profesional en lugar de Sergio Gutiérrez, quien a su vez pasará a ser portavoz del PSOE en la de Asuntos Exteriores.

Con estos cambios, el PSOE ofrece nuevos cargos de responsabilidad a Ábalos y Calvo, después de que el presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, prescindiera de ellos en la remodelación de su gabinete que acometió el pasado mes de julio.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público