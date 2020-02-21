Abren un juicio oral contra Cursach y otras 23 personas 

El juez instructor del caso Cursach, Enrique Morell, ha solicitado la apertura de juicio oral contra el empresario Bartolomé Cursach y otras 23 personas más, entre ellas, los directivos de la empresa, Bartolomé Sbert, Jaime Lladó, y la exdirectora general de Turismo, Pilar Carbonell. También están citados numerosos policías y funcionarios.

En este procedimiento, el 1826/2017, que recoge parte del grueso de la macroinvestigación, el Ministerio Fiscal acusa a Cursach por delitos de pertenencia a grupo criminal, prevaricación, cohecho y coacciones y le pide una pena de ocho años y medio.

Asimismo, el juez requiere a los acusados una fianza solidaria de seis millones de euros para asegurar las responsabilidades pecuniarias que, en definitiva, se les pudieran imponer.

Cabe destacar que no se ha acordado la apertura del juicio respecto a los delitos de extorsión, amenazas graves y prevaricación urbanística atribuidos a Cursach y a Sbert Nicolau, tal como había solicitado la acusación particular. No se considera que esos hechos sean objeto de las presentes actuaciones.

A Sbert, también se le imputan delitos de grupo criminal, prevaricación, cohecho y coacciones. A Lladó, cohecho y un delito contra la salud pública y a Carbonell, prevaricación continuada.