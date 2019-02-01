Público
El actor Arturo Fernández no llevará su obra a Cádiz "porque ahí está Podemos"

Ha indicado que no acaba de entender "cómo puede haber una persona con sentido común que puede votar a Podemos", un partido que le cae "fatal" y "como una patada en el hígado".

El actor asturiano Arturo Fernández. / EUROPA PRESS

El actor asturiano Arturo Fernández asegura no querer llevar su obra Alta seducción, que actualmente se encuentra representando en Sevilla donde tiene programadas funciones hasta el 24 de febrero, a la ciudad de Cádiz "porque ahí está Podemos".

Así lo ha indicado Fernández una entrevista en el programa Al Sur de Canal Sur, emitida este jueves, tras ser preguntado que si va a llevar su nuevo espectáculo a Cádiz. En ese sentido, ha recalcado que no va a trabajar en la capital gaditana porque gobierna Podemos -con la marca ciudadana de Por Cádiz Sí se Puede- y ese partido le cae "fatal" y "como una patada en el hígado".

En este sentido, el actor ha indicado que no acaba de entender "cómo puede haber una persona con sentido común que puede votar a Podemos", señalando que lo único que ofrece ese partido es "comunismo puro y duro" algo que ya "no existe".

Respuesta municipal

La concejal de Asuntos Sociales del Ayuntamiento de Cádiz, Ana Fernández, ha respondido al actor indicando que el modelo de cultura y de sociedad del equipo de gobierno "está muy alejado del que abandera Arturo Fernández".

En declaraciones a los periodistas, la edil ha asegurado que el gobierno local "no censura" a nadie y si quiere venir y presentar el proyecto "que venga". No obstante, ha apuntado que Arturo Fernández "se retrata él solo con sus declaraciones".

