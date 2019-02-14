Público
Adelanto electoral Sánchez anunciará la fecha de las elecciones en una declaración institucional este viernes a las 10.00 horas

Sánchez presidirá la reunión del Consejo de ministros extraordinario a las 9.00 horas. Una hora después comparecerá ante los medios para efectuar una declaración. A las 10.30 horas, el Consejo de ministros se reunirá con carácter ordinario

El presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en La Moncloa.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunciará la fecha del adelanto electoral en una declaración institucional sin preguntas a las 10.00 horas en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

Sánchez presidirá la reunión del Consejo de ministros a las 9.00 horas y una hora después comparecerá ante los medios de comunicación para efectuar una declaración institucional, ha anunciado este jueves Moncloa.

A las 10.30 horas, el Consejo de Ministros se reunirá con carácter ordinario y se informará del contenido del encuentro en la rueda de prensa habitual de los viernes.

