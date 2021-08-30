Estás leyendo: Albares confirma la liberación del marinero gallego retenido en Yemen

Albares confirma la liberación del marinero gallego retenido en Yemen

El marinero fue acusado de pesca ilegal y le condenaron a tres meses de arresto, pero ha estado once meses retenido en Yemen. 

30/08/2021 Albares
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, José Manuel Albares, durante su comparecencia este lunes, ante la comisión correspondiente del Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

madrid

El marinero gallego Pablo Costas ha sido liberado después de estar once meses retenido en Yemen junto con el resto de la tripulación del buque Cobija, según ha confirmado este lunes el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, José Manuel Albares, durante una comparecencia en comisión parlamentaria.

Costas fue acusado de pesca ilegal por las autoridades yemeníes y su barco se encontraba inmovilizado en el puerto de Al Mukalla. Estaban ya sin víveres, según había denunciado recientemente la familia del marinero de la localidad de Bueu, en Pontevedra, que la semana pasada manifestó que se encontraba ya en una "situación extrema".

La denuncia por pesca ilegal derivó en un proceso judicial en el que el marinero gallego fue juzgado y condenado a tres meses de arresto. Un recurso presentado por el fiscal paralizó el proceso e impedía que las autoridades yemeníes permitieran a la tripulación abandonar el país, por lo que han estado once meses detenidos.

El ministro ha indicado que se interesará "personalmente por los casos consulares más graves". Además, ha hecho hincapié en el de la cooperante española Juana Ruiz, que tratará de resolver con su homólogo israelí, y ha añadido que el de Pablo Costas, "precisamente ayer fue puesto en libertad en Yemen".

