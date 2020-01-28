madrid
El decreto del alquiler –aprobado por el Gobierno en funciones en marzo de 2019– ha sido anulado parcialmente por el Tribunal Constitucional (TC). Concretamente, dos de sus disposiciones han sido tildadas de inconstitucionales por esta institución, por lo que el Gobierno se verá obligado a reformularlas. Con esta decisión, el TC estima en parte el recurso interpuesto por el PP, que cuestionó la "extraordinaria y urgente necesidad" de las medidas adoptadas por el Ejecutivo.
Todavía se desconoce qué preceptos en concreto del decreto son los afectados por esta sentencia, aunque sí se sabe que afectará a los planes del Ejecutivo para dinamizar la oferta de vivienda en alquiler. Entre dichos planes, fundamentalmente se promovía el aumento del suelo público para a su vez incrementar la oferta disponible de alquiler social.
En el último Consejo de Ministros previo a la disolución de las Cortes ante la convocatoria de las elecciones generales del 28 de abril de 2019, el Gobierno dio luz verde al nuevo real decreto de vivienda, que no incluye ninguna medida para fijar los precios de los alquileres, cuya renta deberá actualizarse durante la vigencia del contrato al índice de precios al consumo (IPC).
