Álvarez de Toledo advierte de que un "no" del PP a la moción de censura de Vox "debilitaría su condición de alternativa"

Mientras que el PP aún no tiene muy claro qué votar en la moción de censura de Vox contra el Gobierno y se debate entre el no y la abstención, la todavía diputada del Partido Popular (PP) Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo aseguró este pasado domingo que la "inevitable derrota numérica" de Vox en la moción de censura contra el Gobierno "no es argumento suficiente para rechazarla" y avisó que un "no" del PP "debilitaría su condición de alternativa" y "reforzaría" a Pedro Sánchez.

En un vídeo publicado en su canal de Youtube, la que fuera portavoz del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados reconoce que "no hay combinación realista" para que la propuesta del partido de Santiago Abascal prospere, pero avisa que el "argumento aritmético inhabilitaría" al PP "para presentar su propia moción de censura" u otras iniciativas contra el Ejecutivo.

En este sentido, Álvarez de Toledo reconoce el "oportunismo político" de Vox: "¿Cuántas decisiones se toman al margen de su oportunidad?", se pregunta, para después explicar que lo importante es que dichas decisiones "estén sólidamente motivadas". "Hay motivos en este caso", apunta, al tiempo que recuerda que el PP "pudo adelantarse" a Vox y "registrar una moción alternativa" tal y como establece el reglamento del Congreso.

Con todo, la diputado asegura que "a veces no se gana numéricamente, pero sí en autoridad política y moral". "Ese debería ser el debate del PP", aclara Álvarez de Toledo, que dice que un "no" de la formación de Pablo Casado a la moción "debilitaría su condición de alternativa y reforzaría" a Pedro Sánchez.

Por ello, subraya que "España vive en un estado de excepción política", con un presidente del Gobierno que "retrotrae a España a tiempos oscuros", donde "el poder político está por encima de la ley". "Por respeto a la verdad, en defensa de las instituciones, por compromiso con la España constitucional y democrática, no al no", ha concluido.