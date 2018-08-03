Un alumno de la misma promoción que Cifuentes declara que obtuvo el máster sin ir a clase ni presentar ningún trabajo

Álvaro Morente cursó el mismo máster de Derecho Autonómico y en el mismo año, 2012, que Cristina Cifuentes, expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ante la magistrada del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51, Morente ha reconocido que obtuvo el título sin hacer trabajos y sin asistir a clase.
De esta forma, estas declaraciones siguen la estela de las que ayer hizo María Dolores Cancio en la pieza separada del máster de Pablo Casado, actual presidente del PP. En este caso, Dolores Cancio afirmó completamente lo mismo: obtuvo el título sin haber pisado las clases ni haber entregado un solo trabajo.
Así lo han indicado fuentes jurídicas tras su declaración ante la jueza del caso máster, que mantiene la condición de imputado a Morente en la causa por presuntas irregularidades en este máster desplegado en el Instituto de Derecho Público.
