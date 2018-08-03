Público
Un alumno de la misma promoción que Cifuentes declara que obtuvo el máster sin ir a clase ni presentar ningún trabajo

De la misma forma que ayer lo hiciera Dolores Cancio en el máster de Casado, hoy Álvaro Morente ha declarado absolutamente lo mismo: obtuvo el título de posgrado sin pisar las aulas ni tampoco presentar un solo trabajo.

La expresidenta madrileña, Cristina Cifuentes, durante su comparecencia del pasado 4 de abril para dar explicaciones sobre las supuestas irregularidades de su máster. EFE

Álvaro Morente cursó el mismo máster de Derecho Autonómico y en el mismo año, 2012, que Cristina Cifuentes, expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ante la magistrada del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51, Morente ha reconocido que obtuvo el título sin hacer trabajos y sin asistir a clase.

De esta forma, estas declaraciones siguen la estela de las que ayer hizo María Dolores Cancio en la pieza separada del máster de Pablo Casado, actual presidente del PP. En este caso, Dolores Cancio afirmó completamente lo mismo: obtuvo el título sin haber pisado las clases ni haber entregado un solo trabajo.

Así lo han indicado fuentes jurídicas tras su declaración ante la jueza del caso máster, que  mantiene la condición de imputado a Morente en la causa por presuntas irregularidades en este máster desplegado en el Instituto de Derecho Público.

