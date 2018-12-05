Público
La ANC prepara protestas contra el Consejo de Ministros del 21-D en Barcelona

La entidad pide a sus seguidores que se reserven la fecha porque "la dignidad vuelve a la calle.

Cartel de la ANC. - EUROPA PRESS

La ANC prepara movilizaciones de protesta contra la celebración el viernes 21 de diciembre en Barcelona de una reunión del Consejo de Ministros. En un mensaje en Twitter han pedido a sus seguidores que se reserven aquella fecha porque "la dignidad vuelve a la calle". La entidad independentista no precisa aún en que consistirá la protesta, aunque sí avisa de que no será "ni hacer un círculo, ni un lazo de luz".

En el cartel en el que se anticipan las movilizaciones, la ANC critica que trasladar la reunión del Consejo de Ministros a Barcelona es el símbolo de que "el Estado opresor visita la colonia un año después de la victoria independentista en unas elecciones impuestas".

La ANC se refiere a que la fecha elegida por el Gobierno central coincide con el primer aniversario de las elecciones catalanas de 2017, que fueron convocadas por el entonces presidente Mariano Rajoy en aplicación del artículo 155. La entidad anuncia estas movilizaciones el día después de que la portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, considerase que hay "un punto de provocación" en que el Consejo de Ministros sea el 21 de diciembre.

