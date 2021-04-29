Estás leyendo: Antonia Morillas (IU) sustituirá a Beatriz Gimeno como directora del Instituto de las Mujeres

Antonia Morillas (IU) sustituirá a Beatriz Gimeno como directora del Instituto de las Mujeres

Entre sus prioridades normativas figuran el impulso definitivo al Plan Estratégico de Igualdad y la reforma de la Ley de salud sexual y reproductiva y de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.

Antonia Morillas será la nueva directora del Instituto de las Mujeres.
Antonia Morillas será la nueva directora del Instituto de las Mujeres.

MADRID

La nueva directora del Instituto de las Mujeres será Antonia Morillas, procedente de Izquierda Unida Andalucía, exconcejala y exdiputada por Málaga y con experiencia en el campo de la participación ciudadana.

Morillas (Jaén, 1982), cuyo nombramiento se aprobará en el próximo Consejo de Ministros, sustituirá en el cargo a Beatriz Gimeno tras la marcha de ésta para concurrir a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid en la lista de Unidas Podemos.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Igualdad han indicado a Efe que la futura directora del Instituto de las Mujeres tendrá como objetivos principales el diálogo permanente con el movimiento feminista y las asociaciones de mujeres y la inclusión de la participación ciudadana como eje central de la gestión del organismo.

En materia normativa, figuran entre sus prioridades el impulso definitivo al Plan Estratégico de Igualdad y la reforma de la Ley de salud sexual y reproductiva y de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.

Morillas es licenciada en Comunicación Audiovisual y experta universitaria en procesos participativos por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y desde el Ministerio de Igualdad destacan su "amplia experiencia en el ámbito de la innovación democrática, la participación ciudadana y las nuevas formas de gobernanza institucional".

Responsable de la red de activistas feministas de IU en Andalucía y de formación feminista del PCA, fue diputada provincial y concejala del ayuntamiento de Málaga entre 2011 y 2015.

Desde 2016 ejerce de subdirectora de una entidad social especializada en participación pública orientada a la consecución de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible y a la inclusión democrática y el empoderamiento de los sectores sociales más vulnerables.

