Antonia Morillas (IU) sustituirá a Beatriz Gimeno como directora del Instituto de las Mujeres

MADRID
La nueva directora del Instituto de las Mujeres será Antonia Morillas, procedente de Izquierda Unida Andalucía, exconcejala y exdiputada por Málaga y con experiencia en el campo de la participación ciudadana.
Morillas (Jaén, 1982), cuyo nombramiento se aprobará en el próximo Consejo de Ministros, sustituirá en el cargo a Beatriz Gimeno tras la marcha de ésta para concurrir a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid en la lista de Unidas Podemos.
Fuentes del Ministerio de Igualdad han indicado a Efe que la futura directora del Instituto de las Mujeres tendrá como objetivos principales el diálogo permanente con el movimiento feminista y las asociaciones de mujeres y la inclusión de la participación ciudadana como eje central de la gestión del organismo.
En materia normativa, figuran entre sus prioridades el impulso definitivo al Plan Estratégico de Igualdad y la reforma de la Ley de salud sexual y reproductiva y de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.
Morillas es licenciada en Comunicación Audiovisual y experta universitaria en procesos participativos por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y desde el Ministerio de Igualdad destacan su "amplia experiencia en el ámbito de la innovación democrática, la participación ciudadana y las nuevas formas de gobernanza institucional".
Responsable de la red de activistas feministas de IU en Andalucía y de formación feminista del PCA, fue diputada provincial y concejala del ayuntamiento de Málaga entre 2011 y 2015.
Desde 2016 ejerce de subdirectora de una entidad social especializada en participación pública orientada a la consecución de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible y a la inclusión democrática y el empoderamiento de los sectores sociales más vulnerables.
