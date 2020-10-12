Estás leyendo: Aparecen pintadas en la vivienda de la ministra Celaá pidiendo su dimisión

Público

Aparecen pintadas en la vivienda de la ministra Celaá pidiendo su dimisión

Varios partidos políticos han condenado los hechos ocurridos en el domicilio de la titular de Educación. Celaá se desplazó hasta Getxo este fin de semana tras la declaración del estado de alarma al encontrarse indispuesta.

24/09/2020.- La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa. / EFE/J.J. Guillén
bilbao

Actualizado:

agencias

El muro exterior de la vivienda familiar de la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, en la localidad vizcaína de Getxo ha aparecido este domingo con pintadas en las que se exigía su dimisión. Según han informado fuentes del Departamento vasco de Seguridad, los servicios municipales ya han procedido a retirar los restos de pintura.

La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, se desplazó este viernes a Bilbao tras la declaración del estado de alarma, porque, según explicaron fuentes de su equipo, sufrió una indisposición y acudió para una consulta con su médico de Atención Primaria habitual.

Varios partidos políticos, PSE, PP, Cs y Vox, han condenado a través de las redes sociales las pintadas. La Comisión Ejecutiva del PSE-EE ha expresado su más rotundo rechazo al "acoso" del que ha sido objeto la ministra.

"Las reglas de la democracia, por la que los socialistas hemos luchado durante décadas en Euskadi, no admiten comportamientos de este tipo que solo buscan la crispación y son una cara más de la intolerancia que hemos padecido y que no ha podido doblegarnos", asegura el secretario general de Organización de PSE-EE, Miguel Ángel Morales, tras trasladar a Celaá su cariño y respaldo.

"Quieren sembrar odio. Quieren señalar", ha apuntado el PSOE en Twitter

También el PSOE ha rechazado estas pintadas con el siguiente tuit: "Quieren sembrar odio. Quieren señalar. No lo van a conseguir. Nuestros valores socialistas son un muro sobre el que se estrellarán sus actos fascistas".

El presidente del PP vasco, Carlos Iturgaiz, ha manifestado su rechazo y condena en nombre del Partido Popular y ha considerado "injustificable este acoso en su propiedad".

Asimismo, Cs de Getxo se ha solidarizado con la ministra y su familia, y el grupo parlamentario vasco de Vox ha lamentado "todos los ataques a las viviendas de políticos" porque "las ideas se discuten con las palabras, siempre desde cauces democráticos".

