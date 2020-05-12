Estás leyendo: Dimite la consejera de Sanidad de Aragón que aseguró que la fabricación casera de EPIs era un "estímulo" para los sanitarios

Aragón Dimite la consejera de Sanidad de Aragón que aseguró que la fabricación casera de EPIs era un "estímulo" para los sanitarios

Pilar Ventura ha asegurado que se equivocó y Lambán ha destacado su trabajo en la Consejería.

La consejera de Sanidad del Gobierno de Aragón, Pilar Ventura, ha presentado esta tarde su dimisión, considerando que debe dejar el cargo, tras la polémica provocada por unas manifestaciones que hizo el pasado 8 de mayo durante su comparecencia en la Comi
La exconsejera de Sanidad del Gobierno de Aragón Pilar Ventura./ Javier Cebollada (EFE)

zaragoza

Actualizado:

europa press

La consejera de Sanidad del Gobierno de Aragón, Pilar Ventura, ha presentado esta tarde su dimisión, considerando que debe dejar el cargo, tras la polémica provocada por unas manifestaciones que hizo el pasado 8 de mayo durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Sanidad de las Cortes de Aragón.

Ventura aseguró que, "en los inicios de la crisis, los profesionales se pusieron a fabricar o adaptar material por sí mismos, algo que en principio incluso se les permitió porque se vio que era un estímulo y se sentían colaborando ante la dificultad que todo el sistema sanitario tenía con los equipos de protección".

Esto ha provocado las protestas de los profesionales sanitarios, los sindicatos médicos CESM Aragón y FASAMET, que han venido pidiendo estos días su dimisión.

Ventura ha indicado lo siguiente: "Me equivoqué; lamento que mis palabras equivocadas hayan ofendido". Por su parte, el presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán, ha destacado la labor de Ventura, a la que ha dado su apoyo, y ha dicho que siente la decisión que ha tomado la consejera.

