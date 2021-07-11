Estás leyendo: Aragonès alerta del "momento complicado" en Catalunya y anunciará nuevas restricciones contra la covid

Público
Público

Aragonès alerta del "momento complicado" en Catalunya y anunciará nuevas restricciones contra la covid

"No estamos en un buen momento, estamos en un momento complicado", ha dicho el president. 

El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, durante la declaración institucional que ha realizado este martes.
El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, durante una declaración institucional. Quique García / EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha alertado este domingo del "momento complicado" que vive Catalunya por el incremento de la transmisión del coronavirus y ha avisado de que el Govern anunciará nuevas restricciones en los próximos días.

Lo ha dicho en rueda de prensa tras reunirse con trabajadores del Hospital de Bellvitge de L'Hospital de Llobregat (Barcelona), en la que ha explicado que en las últimas semanas ha aumentado la presión hospitalaria a raíz de una subida de los contagios "de forma explosiva".

"No estamos en un buen momento, estamos en un momento complicado", ha dicho, por lo que ha reclamado a la ciudadanía extremar las medidas de precaución pese al avance en la vacunación.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público