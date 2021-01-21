Archivada la querella interpuesta por Cifuentes contra los periodistas que destaparon el caso Máster

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 29 de Madrid ha archivado la querella que interpuso la expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes contra los periodistas de eldiario.es que destaparon el caso Máster por el que este viernes declarará en el juicio, acusada de un delito de falsedad documental en relación al acta de su Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM). La jueza Pilar Martínez Gamo acuerda el sobreseimiento de la causa por entender que la difusión de los datos no suponían revelación de secreto, como denunciaba Cifuentes, sino el libre ejercicio periodístico amparado en el constitucional Derecho a la Información.
La querella se dirigía contra los periodistas Ignacio Escolar y Raquel Ejerique por la publicación de la noticia que destaparon el pasado 21 de marzo de 2020 sobre el caso sobre las presuntas irregularidades en el máster que cursó la exlíder madrileña en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC). La querella se interpuso también contra el profesor de la URJC Salvador Perelló, a quien se apuntaba como filtrador de los datos, en relación a la presunta comisión de un delito de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos.
La jueza no aprecia relevancia penal a la publicación de los datos por parte de los periodistas de eldiario.es, quienes "en el ejercicio de su derecho al secreto profesional se negaron a revelar sus fuentes", apelando a jurisprudencia del Tribunal Constitucional en este sentido.
