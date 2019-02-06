La consellera y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, ha reprochado al Gobierno que sitúe al relator en la mesa catalana de partidos y no en la "estatal", al tiempo que ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo da versiones de las reuniones con la Generalitat que ni "se aproximan" a lo discutido en privado. "Veo al Gobierno español en diversidad de opiniones, y al PSOE aún más", ha espetado este miércoles en una rueda de prensa en el Parlament para responder a las últimas declaraciones de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.
La número dos del Gobierno ha aclarado que la figura de un relator sería para coordinar las reuniones de la mesa de partidos para Cataluña y que no es un "mediador internacional", sino alguien que "ayude" en ese diálogo.
"Nos parece totalmente fuera de lugar que pongan la figura de mediador en una mesa que ya existe (la de fuerzas catalanas, que se reunió este martes) y que es un mandato del Parlament", ha criticado Artadi, quien ha reiterado que "estamos lejos de llegar a un acuerdo que permita un diálogo efectivo".
Según Artadi, "mientras haya tiempo siempre puede haber un cambio de velocidad y de actitud por parte del Gobierno español", pero el acuerdo está "muy lejos" y la consellera duda que se pueda alcanzar antes del viernes, fecha límite para la presentación de enmiendas a la totalidad a los presupuestos. Por ello, ha reclamado un "diálogo que realmente dé garantías, que pueda ser efectivo" y que incluya "el derecho a la autodeterminación y el fin de la represión", que son sus dos "líneas rojas".
"No nos hemos movido nada porque entendemos que la solución política sobre el futuro de Cataluña pasa por aquí", ha añadido Artadi, que este martes consideró "poco realista" la posición de ERC de condicionar la retirada de su enmienda a la totalidad a los presupuestos estatales al fin "de la represión", ya que ésta, dijo, "no llegará en dos semanas".
