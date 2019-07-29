El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha aprobado este lunes por unanimidad el proyecto urbanístico Madrid Nuevo Norte, la conocida popularmente como Operación Chamartín, al apoyar todos los grupos la modificación del planeamiento general, que depende del visto bueno de la Comunidad de Madrid para ser definitiva.
El proyecto aprobado en el Pleno de la capital por la totalidad de los grupos municipales -Más Madrid, PP, Ciudadanos, PSOE y Vox- permite superar un bloqueo de 26 años y contempla la construcción de 10.500 viviendas y un nuevo distrito financiero en el norte de la capital, además de la reforma de la estación ferroviaria de Chamartín.
La previsión es que las primeras obras, las de urbanización, se puedan iniciar en 2021, aunque transcurrirá una década hasta que se empiecen a construir los primeros edificios.
(Habrá ampliación)
