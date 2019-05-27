Ningún ayuntamiento gallego tendrá representantes de Vox tras las elecciones municipales de este domingo, puesto que los del partido dirigido por Santiago Abascal no han obtenido escaño alguno en los 13 ayuntamientos en los que se presentaban.
Vox presentó listas en estos comicios locales en las siete grandes ciudades (A Coruña, Santiago, Ferrol, Vigo, Pontevedra, Lugo y Ourense), pero se ha quedado con porcentajes exiguos de papeletas de en torno al 2% en la mayoría de los casos. De hecho, los sondeos previos a la cita con las urnas únicamente le daban opciones en la capital herculina y en la ciudad departamental, donde se han quedado lejos de entrar. Además, en la comunidad gallega, optaba a conseguir concejales en otras seis localidades donde no recabó representación: Verín (Ourense), Sada (A Coruña), Vilagarcía, Baiona, O Porriño (Pontevedra) y Burela (Lugo).
En total, las 13 candidaturas han recabado menos de 10.000 votos, con 444 en Vilagarcía, 279 en Baiona (donde llegó a su mayor porcentaje, de en torno al 4%), 200 en Sada, 179 en O Porriño, 155 en Verín y 68 en Burela. En las ciudades, las papeletas para Vox fueron 2.655 en A Coruña, 1.936 en Vigo, 1.023 en Pontevedra, 980 en Lugo, 722 en Ourense (con el 99,14% de los sufragios escrutados), 584 en Santiago y 350 en Ferrol.
