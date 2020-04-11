madridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Madrid se va a marcar como prioridad "reorientar el sector de la sanidad" para convertirlo en "una industria", de manera que "nunca más la vida de nadie dependa de mercados". Así lo ha anunciado la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, tras visitar el hospital temporal de Ifema.
La presidenta regional ha recalcado que la prioridad de su gobierno "siempre" ha sido la vida y la salud, "pero lo va a ser muchísimo más", y para eso reorientará el sector sanitario para convertirlo en "una industria sin igual".
"Ante una pandemia no hay ninguna administración que esté 100 % preparada, pero sí que vamos a hacer lo que esté en nuestra mano para que este virus, que va a estar temporalmente entre nosotros, vea su fin pronto", ha prometido.
Díaz Ayuso se ha mostrado convencida de que "en poco tiempo" se sabrá qué ha pasado en España y en Madrid, gracias a los test que va a realizar la comunidad y los estudios de la OMS o de otros organismos internacionales, "y cuando conozcamos la realidad estoy convencida de que estaremos muchos más orgullosos si cabe de nuestra sanidad, de las administraciones y de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad y del ejército".
