La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha remodelado su Gobierno con nombramientos en las consejerías de Sanidad y Educación, áreas fundamentales en la lucha contra la pandemia de la Covid-19.
El Ejecutivo regional informó en un comunicado que el Consejo de Gobierno aprobó este miércoles el nombramiento de Juan González Armengol como nuevo viceconsejero de Asistencia Sanitaria y de Nadia Álvarez Padilla como viceconsejera de Organización Educativa.
Además, hubo otros nombramientos en otras áreas: el Consejo de Gobierno acordó el nombramiento de José Antonio Sánchez como director general de Administración Local, en la Consejería de Vivienda y Administración Local; Carlos Díaz-Pache Gosende, será el nuevo director general de Cooperación con el Estado y la Unión Europea, y Pilar Ponce la presidenta del Consejo Escolar de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Juan González Armengol es doctor en Medicina, especialista en urgencias, jefe de Unidad del Servicio de Urgencias del Hospital Clínico San Carlos de Madrid y presidente de la Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias –SEMES-. Profesor asociado en la Universidad Complutense. Releva a Ana Dávila-Ponce en el cargo.
Nadia Álvarez Padilla es diplomada en Trabajo Social y ha ejercido hasta ahora como directora general de Administración Local. Exalcaldesa del municipio de Carabaña, ha sido portavoz adjunta de la comisión de Educación e Investigación o portavoz de la comisión de Mujer en la Asamblea de Madrid. Releva a Pilar Ponce.
Carlos Díaz-Pache Gosende es Ingeniero Técnico en Información de Gestión. Ha ejercido en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid como coordinador de Comunicación online y de asesor en las consejerías de Presidencia, Justicia o Asuntos Sociales. Ha sido consultor en Administración electrónica en Everis. Releva a Eugenio Fontán.
Por su parte, José Antonio Sánchez tiene el Grado Superior de Técnico Especialista en Automoción. Ha sido portavoz de la Comisión de Vivienda y Administración Local de la Asamblea de Madrid. Releva a Nadia Álvarez
Finalmente, Pilar Ponce, hasta ahora viceconsejera de Organización Educativa, es licenciada en Ciencias Políticas y de la Administración y diplomada en Humanidades Europeas. Releva a Alicia Delibes.
