Resultados Barcelona Barcelona, al borde del triple empate entre ERC, PSC y BComú

Colau y Maragall se quedarían con diez escaños mientras el PSC seguiría la estela con nueve. Un pacto entre los socialistas y los comunes no obtendría la mayoría.  

La actual alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, empataría con el candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall, en Barcelona, según sondeos a pie de urna | EFE/ Alejandro García

Con un 83% escrutado, ERC y Barcelona en Comú quedarían igualados con diez escaños, por nueve del PSC. 

El ERC de Maragall quedaría con diez escaños y un 21% de los votos como partido más votado. Ada Colau quedaría también con diez escaños, pero con un uno por ciento menos de votantes. 

El PSC mejoraría respecto a los comicios de 2015 y se quedaría con nueve escaños y casi el 19% de los votos. 

Manuel Valls, candidato de Ciudadanos y gran promesa del partido, ganaría un escaño respecto a 2015 pero no obtendría los resultados esperados, ya que se quedaría con seis.

El partido de Puigdemont, Junts, quedaría con tres y el PP sería la fuerza menos votada con dos.

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]

