Bárcenas se queda sin abogado a dos meses de que empiece el juicio por sus 'papeles'

MADRID
A dos meses para que comience el juicio por 'los papeles de Bárcenas' y las supuestas comisiones cobradas por líderes del PP, Luis Bárcenas se queda sin abogado. El letrado Joaquín Ruiz de Infante ha renunciado a la defensa del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, que tiene varias causas pendientes en la Audiencia Nacional y que actualmente figura como perjudicado en el caso Kitchen, sobre un supuesto espionaje a su familia enmarcado dentro del caso Villarejo.
El letrado ha decidido renunciar después de que la Audiencia Nacional se negase a liberar fondos del extesorero, condenado por el caso Gürtel, para poder satisfacer su derecho a la defensa. Es algo que Ruiz de Infante pidió sin éxito en varias ocasiones. En respuesta, la Audiencia Nacional negó en la sentencia del caso Gürtel que se hubiese producido una vulneración del derecho de defensa por "negación de gastos de honorarios".
Es el cuarto abogado que renuncia a la defensa de Luis Bárcenas, que cumple actualmente una condena de 29 años por el caso Gürtel. En 2013 lo hicieron los letrados Miguel Bajo y Alfonso Trallero, que renunciaron por "discrepancias" en la línea estratégica de la defensa. En 2015 renunció Javier Gómez de Liaño por "pérdida de confianza". Desde entonces, se ocupaba de la representación de Bárcenas, el despacho de Joaquín Ruiz de Infante, que también representa a Rosalía Iglesias, esposa del extesorero del PP, en prisión desde hace un mes.
