Las bases de Podemos en Galicia deciden no ir con Sumar a las elecciones de febrero

Las bases de Podemos en Galicia deciden no ir con Sumar a las elecciones de febrero

Las bases de Podemos en Galicia han rechazado con un 62,36% de los votos ir con sumar a las elecciones gallegas.

(Habrá ampliación)

