Estás leyendo: Batet pide un nuevo curso político con más consensos, aunque sean difíciles

Público
Público

Batet pide un nuevo curso político con más consensos, aunque sean difíciles

La presidenta del Congreso ha señalado que pese a ser consciente de que "llegar a acuerdo es difícil, a veces muy difícil y de imposible imposición", el no intentarlo o negarse a hacerlo es "un claro incumplimiento" del deber de los diputados.

Meritxell Batet
La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet durante el pleno celbrado en la Cámara Baja, a 13 de septiembre de 2021. EFE / Kiko Huesca

Madrid

Actualizado:

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha pedido a los diputados llegar a acuerdos y consensos en el nuevo periodo de sesiones parlamentarias que se inicia este lunes, aunque sea difícil, y ha recordado la obligación de los partidos políticos de preservar la institucionalidad de España.

Antes de iniciares el primer Pleno del Congreso tras el periodo estival, Batet se ha dirigido a los diputados que ocupan el hemiciclo, en el que todavía se mantiene un aforo del 50%, para señalar que la perspectiva es poder "recuperar en breve la normalidad".

"Iniciamos un nuevo período de sesiones aún bajo los condicionantes de presencialidad que impone la pandemia, pero con una perspectiva cierta de poder recuperar en breve la normalidad en nuestros trabajos. La normalidad es, además del funcionamiento ordinario, la asunción de las obligaciones y responsabilidades que imponen las normas", ha recalcado.

Batet ha señalado que pese a ser consciente de que "llegar a acuerdo es difícil, a veces muy difícil y de imposible imposición", el no intentarlo o negarse a hacerlo es "un claro incumplimiento" del deber de los diputados.

También ha recordado que la libertad de expresión y la libertad de crítica no son contradictorias con el respeto a las personas, y ha puntualizado que en el Parlamento "ese respeto se dirige a los ciudadanos a los que todos representamos".

"Hagamos entre todos en este periodo de sesiones y de nuestro trabajo algo de que los españoles puedan sentirse orgullosos", ha instado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público