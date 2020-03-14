Estás leyendo: Begoña Gómez, esposa de Pedro Sánchez, positivo en coronavirus

Begoña Gómez, esposa de Pedro Sánchez, positivo en coronavirus

La mujer, de 45 años, ha dado positivo en un test realizado este sábado.

Begoña Gómez (d), esposa del presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (i), en la manifestación por el Día de la Mujer, este domingo en Madrid. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez
Begoña Gómez (d), esposa del presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (i), en la manifestación por el Día de la Mujer, este domingo en Madrid. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Actualizado:

Público | agencias

Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dado positivo en el test de coronavirus que le han practicado en las últimas horas, según informa Moncloa.

"Los análisis realizados en las últimas horas en Moncloa a las personas más cercanas al presidente del gobierno han dado positivo en el caso de su esposa, Doña Begoña Gómez. Tanto la señora Gómez, como el presidente, se encuentran bien, ambos se mantienen en La Moncloa y siguen en todo momento las medidas de prevención establecidas por las autoridades sanitarias", reza el comunicado informativo.

La última aparición en una acto público de Gómez fue durante la manifestación del 8M en Madrid, donde se le pudo ver junto a la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno Carmen Calvo

El positivo de Gómez se ha detectado a través de las pruebas realizadas en las últimas horas a las personas más cercanas al presidente del Gobierno. Esta semana ya se comprobó el positivo de las ministras Irene Montero y Carolina Darias.

