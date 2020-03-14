Begoña Gómez, esposa de Pedro Sánchez, positivo en coronavirus

madridActualizado:
Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dado positivo en el test de coronavirus que le han practicado en las últimas horas, según informa Moncloa.
"Los análisis realizados en las últimas horas en Moncloa a las personas más cercanas al presidente del gobierno han dado positivo en el caso de su esposa, Doña Begoña Gómez. Tanto la señora Gómez, como el presidente, se encuentran bien, ambos se mantienen en La Moncloa y siguen en todo momento las medidas de prevención establecidas por las autoridades sanitarias", reza el comunicado informativo.
La última aparición en una acto público de Gómez fue durante la manifestación del 8M en Madrid, donde se le pudo ver junto a la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno Carmen Calvo.
El positivo de Gómez se ha detectado a través de las pruebas realizadas en las últimas horas a las personas más cercanas al presidente del Gobierno. Esta semana ya se comprobó el positivo de las ministras Irene Montero y Carolina Darias.
