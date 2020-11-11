MADRID
Compromís y Más País han presentado una proposición de ley para que haya una declaración de bienes y de otras actividades similares de la Casa Real y, de esta manera, aumentar la transparencia de la Familia Real, cuyo patrimonio vuelve a estar en duda después de las últimas informaciones acerca del presunto dinero oculto del rey emérito en la isla de Jersey.
"Queremos saber qué es lo que tiene la Casa Real, como cualquier otro ciudadano o responsable político", ha explicado el líder de Compromís, Joan Baldoví. "No es una cuestión de la preferencia de los ciudadanos sobre el tipo de jefatura de Estado, sino de tratar a la ciudadanía como se merece", ha indicado el diputado de Más País Íñigo Errejón.
Con esta proposición de ley se pretende que exista un registro de la propiedad y de bienes inmuebles para que "sepamos qué tiene la Familia Real y para ver lo que suma a su propiedad, así como su procedencia". En este sentido, Baldoví ha explicado que la declaración de bienes permitiría conocer si las nuevas adquisiciones son fruto del dinero que "generosamente damos todos los años a los miembros de la Casa Real", a través de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, o son fruto de "maletines provenientes de cacerías en otros países".
[Habrá ampliación]
