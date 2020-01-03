El BNG facilitará la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. La ejecutiva de los nacionalistas gallegos ha tomado la decisión tras horas de reunión y negociaciones con el PSOE. Esta tarde firmarán el acuerdo con los socialistas y anunciarán si finalmente se abstienen o votan a favor, pero fuentes de la formación confirmaron que descartan votar en contra. Este paso asegura la investidura del candidato socialista y deja de ser necesario el voto de Coalición Canaria.
Para ser elegido presidente, Sánchez necesita más síes que noes en la segunda votación de su investidura, prevista para el próximo lunes 7 de enero. Hasta este viernes, cuenta con 166 síes confirmados, mientras que los votos en contra se quedan en 164. Las abstenciones de ERC, EH Bildu y el voto de BNG — supondría lo mismo la abstención de los gallegos que el voto a favor — permitirían la investidura. Aunque Coalición Canaria vote en contra, seguirían ganando los 'síes' por un voto.
Los nacionalistas gallegos tenían previsto explicar el sentido de su voto esta mediodía. Sin embargo, llegada la hora aún no se había tomado la decisión ya que el diputado Néstor Rego continuaba negociando con el PSOE en Madrid. La posición del BNG hasta ahora había sido una de las más ambiguas limitándose a pedir que el PSOE cumpliera con sus reivindicaciones de la "agenda gallega" para conseguir un acuerdo.
Según avanzó La Voz de Galicia, la portavoz nacional del BNG, Ana Pontón, ya está viajando hacia Madrid para firmar el acuerdo que recoge varias de sus peticiones. Tras el último encuentro del PSOE con los representantes gallegos, el BNG anunciará esta misma tarde si se abstiene o voto a favor. En el caso de que den su sí, el bloque que apoya a Sánchez aumentaría a los 167 votos.
Durante la última semana, el BNG condicionó su apoyo a la investidura al freno en la subida de peajes de la AP-9, aunque aún no ha trascendido el contenido del acuerdo entre el PSOE y los gallegos. De hecho, Pontón explicó tras terminar la ejecutiva del partido que demandan "compromisos" concretos y claros de los socialistas respecto a la autopista e infraestructuras en Galicia.
Según pudo saber Público, de esto dependerá el sentido final del voto porque el acuerdo está muy cerca pero aún quedan algunos "flecos". En cualquier caso, estas diferencias no llevarían ni a la ruptura de la negociación ni al voto en contra.
