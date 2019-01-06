Solo el 22 % de los británicos respalda el acuerdo sobre la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE) al que ha llegado con Bruselas la primera ministra, Theresa May, según una encuesta publicada este domingo por la firma YouGov. El estudio, basado en más de 25.000 respuestas, señala que el apoyo al pacto, que el Parlamento comenzará a debatir esta semana, obtiene el apoyo del 28 % entre los británicos partidarios del brexit o salida de la UE.
Con todo, el Partido Conservador de May es el primero en intención de voto, con un 40%, mientras que el Partido Laborista recibe el apoyo del 34% de los electores y el Partido Liberal Demócrata es tercero con el 10%, según esa encuesta. En caso de que los laboristas decidieran apoyar de forma explícita el brexit en las próximas semanas, la intención de voto de la formación caería hasta el 26%.
El 53 % de los encuestados cree que debe convocarse un segundo referéndum sobre el brexit, en el que ganaría la opción de seguir en la UE con el 63% de los votos si se diera a elegir a los ciudadanos entre el acuerdo de May o permanecer en el bloque comunitario.
Si la elección fuera en cambio entre un brexit no negociado o bien seguir en la UE, el 58 % optaría por la permanencia y el 42 % por la salida.
La Cámara de los Comunes retomará el debate sobre el acuerdo el próximo miércoles y lo someterá a votación previsiblemente durante la tercera semana de enero. El sector más euroescéptico del Partido Conservador y sus socios del norirlandés Partido Democrático Unionista (DUP) se oponen al texto, por lo que May no cuenta por el momento con la mayoría necesaria para aprobarlo.
