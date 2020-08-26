madrid
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha prorrogado casi un año, hasta el 29 de julio de 2021, el periodo de instrucción del caso conocido como los 'Papeles de Bárcenas' o la 'Caja B' del PP por la presunta financiación irregular del partido.
El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 5 ha decidido "establecer el plazo de investigación judicial en esta causa en doce meses computados desde el día 29 de julio de 2020, de modo que el plazo ordinario de investigación judicial finalizará el día 29 de julio de 2021", aunque "sin perjuicio de las prórrogas sucesivas por periodos iguales o inferiores a seis meses que puedan acordarse, si procediera, antes de la finalización de este plazo".
De la Mata reabrió esta pieza en marzo de 2017 para seguir indagando sobre la presunta financiación irregular del PP
Hasta este auto el plazo de investigación llegaba hasta el 28 de agosto de 2020, si bien De la Mata se ha servido de la reforma del artículo 324.1 de Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal (LECrim), que establece un nuevo sistema de plazos para la instrucción de los procesos penales.
De la Mata reabrió esta pieza en marzo de 2017 para seguir indagando sobre la presunta financiación irregular del PP, después de que el 'cabecilla' de la Gürtel, Francisco Correa, revelara en el juicio por la primera época de actividades de la red corrupta que algunas constructoras recurrían a sus servicios para que mediase por ellas ante los ministerios de Fomento y Medio Ambiente, entre otros, a cambio de comisiones.
Pieza principal de esta causa
Luis Bárcenas, fue condenado a 33 años de cárcel en la pieza principal de esa causa pero también irá a juicio por la reforma de las sede del PP realizada en 2008 y que habría sido pagada con fondos de la 'caja B'.
La vista oral por estos hechos está señalada para el próximo 8 de febrero, y en ella se sentarán en el banquillo junto a Bárcenas, el antiguo gerente del PP Cristóbal Páez y los arquitectos de la obra.
