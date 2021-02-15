madrid
El Tribunal que juzga la pieza del caso 'Gürtel' conocida como los 'papeles de Bárcenas' ha acordado suspender las sesiones de la vista oral por enfermedad de Cristóbal Páez, exgerente del Partido Popular, actualmente ingresado por neumonía provocada por la covid. El Tribunal pide al médico forense de la Audiencia Nacional que a lo largo de esta semana examine al acusado y emita un informe acerca de su estado de salud y evolución, con el fin de poder establecer una nueva fecha de reanudación del juicio, que estaba prevista para este martes.
La defensa de Páez manifestó la necesidad de la presencia física de su defendido en la declaración de éste, así como en la de las declaraciones del resto de acusados, solicitando la suspensión del juicio hasta el día 15 de febrero, fecha en la que se cumple el aislamiento prescrito por su médico al estar contagiado de covid. Pero su estado se agravó el pasado 11 de febrero, cuando fue ingresado en el Hospital Zendal por neumonía.
El Tribunal deja sin efecto el traslado de Luis Bárcenas desde prisión a la Audiencia Nacional para asistir a la vista oral esta semana, estaba previsto.
