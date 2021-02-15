Estás leyendo: Se suspende el juicio por la 'caja B del PP' al estar ingresado por covid uno de los acusados

Público
Público

caja B del PP Se suspende el juicio por la 'caja B del PP' al estar ingresado por covid uno de los acusados

Cristóbal Páez, exgerente del PP, padece una neumonía provocada por la covid y está ingresado en el hospital Isabel Zendal. La Audiencia Nacional ordena a un forense examinarle para concretar la fecha de reinicio de la vista oral, en la que tiene que declarar Luis Bárcenas por la reforma de la sede del PP presuntamente con dinero negro.

9/2/21 Segunda sesión del juicio contra Bárcenas
Luis Bárcenas, en el banquillo de los acusados, el pasado 9 de febrero, en la segunda sesión del juicio por la reforma de la sede del PP. ARCHIVO 

madrid

El Tribunal que juzga la pieza del caso 'Gürtel' conocida como los 'papeles de Bárcenas' ha acordado suspender las sesiones de la vista oral por enfermedad de Cristóbal Páez, exgerente del Partido Popular, actualmente ingresado por neumonía provocada por la covid. El Tribunal pide  al médico forense de la Audiencia Nacional que a lo largo de esta semana examine al acusado y emita un informe acerca de su estado de salud y evolución, con el fin de poder establecer una nueva fecha de reanudación del juicio, que estaba prevista para este martes.

La defensa de Páez manifestó la necesidad de la presencia física de su defendido en la declaración de éste, así como en la de las declaraciones del resto de acusados, solicitando la suspensión del juicio hasta el día 15 de febrero, fecha en la que se cumple el aislamiento prescrito por su médico al estar contagiado de covid. Pero su estado se agravó el pasado 11 de febrero, cuando fue ingresado en el Hospital Zendal por neumonía. 

El Tribunal deja sin efecto el traslado de Luis Bárcenas desde prisión a la Audiencia Nacional para asistir a la vista oral esta semana, estaba previsto. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público