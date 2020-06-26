Cargas policiales y agresiones en un mitin de Abascal en Sestao

SestaoActualizado:
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha intervenido esta tarde en un mitin electoral en Sestao que se ha desarrollado entre cargas de los agentes antidisturbios de la Ertzaintza en respuesta a los lanzamientos de distintos objetos por parte de grupos antifascistas, uno de los cuales ha causado una brecha en la ceja a la diputada de este partido Rocío de Meer.
El acto electoral se ha iniciado a las 19:45 horas, un cuarto de hora antes de lo previsto, en la plaza de San Pedro de la localidad vizcaína, protegida con un amplio despliegue policial integrado por alrededor de un centenar de agentes antidisturbios.
Varios centenares de personas, convocadas por grupos antifascistas a través de las redes sociales, se han concentrado en el entorno de la plaza para protestar por la presencia del líder de Vox, y algunas de ellas han lanzado botes de humo, piedras y botellas, entre otros objetos, lo que ha desencadenado las cargas policiales, que se han extendido por las calles próximas al lugar del mitin.
"Este no es un acto de provocación sino un acto legítimo para representar los derechos políticos de quienes viven en Sestao", ha afirmado el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal.
El mitin se ha desarrollado entre gritos de los manifestantes que, al término del acto, se han vuelto a congregar ante los representantes de Vox coreando lemas antifascistas y contra la formación. A las 21.00 horas, proseguían los incidentes en los alrededores de la plaza, mientras se mantenía un fuerte operativo policial en el lugar.
