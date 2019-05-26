Manuela Carmena perdería el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, según apuntan los últimos resultados del escrutinio de votos en la capital. Con más del 90% del recuento avanzado, Más Madrid obtendría 19 concejales, una cifra que, junto a los asientos que obtendría el PSOE (8) no alcanzaría para la mayoría absoluta.
Con estos resultados, el PP obtiene 15 concejales (hace cuatro años sacaron 21 cocejales). Ciudadanos sería la tercera fuerza con 11 concejales, y Vox entraría al Consistorio con cuatro asientos, lo que haría que la derecha llegase a la mayoría absoluta con 30 asientos.
Madrid en Pie Municipalista (coalición que engloba a Izquierda Unida, Anticapitalistas y Bancada Municipalista) no tendría representación en el Ayuntamiento de la capital.
((Habrá ampliación))
