El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha acusado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, de querer ir a elecciones "desde el principio". El conservador ha señalado al socialista que "quien no es capaz de gestionar su investidura no puede gobernar España". "Recuerde que las elecciones las carga el diablo", ha dicho el líder del PP en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo.
A juicio del dirigente 'popular', Sánchez "ha instrumentalizado las instituciones de una forma soez" y el presidente en funciones "ofrece la incapacidad más fatua, la nada". Casado no le ha planteado la pregunta que estaba prevista en el orden del día: "¿Los españoles se merecen el espectáculo que está dando el Gobierno?".
Sánchez ha acusado a Casado de no respetar el resultado de las urnas ni la "legitimidad" del PSOE cuando el PP "está en la oposición". También le ha culpado de bloquear su investidura: "Aquí ha habido un grupo que ha intentado formar Gobierno y tres que lo han impedido. España necesita estabilidad y moderación. España no necesita el bloqueo".
Álvarez de Toledo: "Les va a ir muchísimo peor de lo que sus Redondos les susurran"
La portavoz del PP en la Cámara Baja, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha continuado con el mismo tono que Casado, acusando a los socialistas de querer llevar el país a elecciones y ha criticado que "ni cuando ganan las izquierdas" son "capaces de gobernar". Considera la dirigente del Partido Popular que al PSOE le va a ir "muchísmo peor de lo que sus Redondos —en referencia al asesor y mano derecha de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo— les susurran".
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha contestado a Álvarez de Toledo diciendo que la alternativa del PP, ante su debilidad parlamentaria, es conformarse con "pactos de perdedores" y criticando a los conservadores por la corrupción.
