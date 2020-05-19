Casado señala que el precio de aprobar la prórroga del estado de alarma es "sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA"

madridActualizado:
El líder popular Pablo Casado sigue con su dura oposición al Gobierno que preside Pedro Sánchez. Este martes ha publicado un tuit en el arremete contra el socialista por la "subasta de votos" para la prórroga y las "pujas separatistas" de los independentistas como "retomar la mesa por la independencia y sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA". El Ministerio del Interior ha dado luz verde al traslado de otros tres presos de ETA a cárceles más próximas al País Vasco y Navarra, dos de ellos de València a Madrid y otro de Murcia a Pamplona.
El jefe de la oposición ha señalado que "como depósito en señal, el Gobierno acerca tres etarras, incluido el secuestrador de Delclaux y Aldaya" y ha calificado este paso de "lamentable". El PP ya ha anunciado que este miércoles votará 'no' a la nueva prórroga solicitada por el Gobierno. Sin embargo, con el apoyo de Cs los votos de los populares ya no son necesarios para sacarla adelante.
La subasta de votos para prorrogar el estado de alarma recibe sus pujas separatistas: retomar la mesa por la independencia y sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA. Como depósito en señal, el Gobierno acerca tres etarras, incluido el secuestrador de Delclaux y Aldaya. Lamentable pic.twitter.com/fVVGDhJq4F— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) May 19, 2020
María Jauregi, hija de Juan Mari Jauregi, asesinado por la banda terrorista ETA, ha contestado al líder del PP a través de su cuenta de Twitter: "Lamentable tú , Pablo Casado. Tu discurso aburre. Cambia de pista", ha escrito, citando el tuit del conservador.
Lamentable tú ,@pablocasado_— Maria Jauregi (@MJauregiLasa) May 19, 2020
Tu discurso aburre. Cambia de pista.#NahikoaDa https://t.co/5rAg1VhFdX
