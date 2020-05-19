Estás leyendo: Casado señala que el precio de aprobar la prórroga del estado de alarma es "sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA"

Casado señala que el precio de aprobar la prórroga del estado de alarma es "sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA"

El PP ya ha anunciado que este miércoles votará 'no' a la nueva prórroga solicitada por el Gobierno. Sin embargo, con el apoyo de Cs los votos de los populares ya no son necesarios para que salga adelante.

Pablo Casado en su reunión telemática con los presidentes autonómicos. EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

marta monforte

El líder popular Pablo Casado sigue con su dura oposición al Gobierno que preside Pedro Sánchez. Este martes ha publicado un tuit en el arremete contra el socialista por la "subasta de votos" para la prórroga y las "pujas separatistas" de los independentistas como "retomar la mesa por la independencia y sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA". El Ministerio del Interior ha dado luz verde al traslado de otros tres presos de ETA a cárceles más próximas al País Vasco y Navarra, dos de ellos de València a Madrid y otro de Murcia a Pamplona.

El jefe de la oposición ha señalado que "como depósito en señal, el Gobierno acerca tres etarras, incluido el secuestrador de Delclaux y Aldaya" y ha calificado este paso de "lamentable". El PP ya ha anunciado que este miércoles votará 'no' a la nueva prórroga solicitada por el Gobierno. Sin embargo, con el apoyo de Cs los votos de los populares ya no son necesarios para sacarla adelante.

María Jauregi, hija de Juan Mari Jauregi, asesinado por la banda terrorista ETA, ha contestado al líder del PP a través de su cuenta de Twitter: "Lamentable tú , Pablo Casado. Tu discurso aburre. Cambia de pista", ha escrito, citando el tuit del conservador.

