Caso ERE El "origen de los ERE", según el Gobierno de PP y Cs, estuvo en un "falso crédito" de 1999

La ayuda a Cárnicas Molina que investiga la justicia es la “pieza fundamental” que “faltaba”. “El fraude de los ERE se diseñó en el Consejo de Gobierno”, afirma Bendodo

Elías Bendodo, consejero andaluz de presidencia

Elías Bendodo, consejero de Presidencia, proclamó este martes que el Gobierno andaluz de PP y Ciudadanos ha encontrado una “aguja en el pajar”, la ayuda a Cárnicas Molina de 1999 –que investiga la justicia– cuando Manuel Chaves era el presidente de la Junta, a la que calificó como “el origen de los ERE”.

“Faltaba una pieza fundamental. El origen de todo. Ya la hemos encontrado. Confirma que el fraude de los ERE se diseñó en la sala de máquinas de la Junta de Andalucía. No eran ni cuatro golfos ni cuatro técnicos”.

Así describió Bendodo, la mano derecha del presidente Juanma Moreno (PP), el asunto, tras la rueda de prensa del Consejo de Gobierno: “[El Gobierno socialista] aprobó un falso crédito de 1.000 millones de pesetas. Se dio esa ayuda sabiendo que no se iba a cobrar y sabiendo que ese procedimiento era ilegal y rechazado por la UE”.

Bendodo aseguró que en la documentación, que se ha remitido al juzgado, "hay correos electrónicos que hablan de la dificultad de la empresa de devolver el dinero prestado", y "tenemos documentación acreditada donde había argumentos suficientes para demostrar que el reintegro de esa subvención era prácticamente imposible".

Impunidad

“Pero esto no es lo más grave –agregó–. Ese documento no fue al consejillo [la reunión previa al Consejo de Gobierno, donde se organizan los asuntos]. Se saltaron [con ello] todos los trámites previos, los informes jurídicos y presupuestarios. Se introdujo en el Consejo de gobierno por debajo de la mesa. Sin informes. Tal cual. Ese era el nivel de impunidad”.

“Este procedimiento donde se articula un sistema en el que a través de una agencia instrumental se dan ayudas sin control fue el sistema de los ERE”, remachó el consejero su razonamiento.

“Este fraude es el mayor ataque que ha tenido la autonomía andaluza en sus 40 años" de historia, apostilló Bendodo.

