'Caso Loft' Más Madrid denuncia a Rocío Monasterio ante el Colegio de Arquitectos

Este jueves se ha conocido un último y llamativo caso de los 'lofts' ilegales impulsados por la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid: Ignacio Aguado, vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, y su marido, su homólogo en el Congreso Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. EFE

Las irregularidades del matrimonio Vox, el formado por Rocío Monasterio, portavoz de la formación ultraderechista en la Asamblea de Madrid y Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, portavoz de la misma formación en el Congreso de los Diputados, se sigue acumulando: ya son 26. La última novedad la aporta el diario El País, que informa de que Ignacio Aguado, líder de Ciudadanos en Madrid y vicepresidente de la comunidad autónoma madrileña "también fue víctima" de los lofts ilegales –no tenían licencia de uso residencial– de Rocío Monasterio: vivió en uno durante cuatro años. 

Los casos que se acumulan son tantos que, según informa la cadena Ser, Más Madrid ha forzado una investigación en el Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid. Según la información del medio radiofónico, "el concejal de Mas Madrid, José Manuel Calvo, en su condición de arquitecto colegiado y ciudadano ha enviado dos cartas al Colegio Oficial del Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM)"  para denunciar las presuntas prácticas irregulares de la arquitecta Rocío Monasterio. 

Las cartas han sido enviadas a la decana Belén Hermida y otra al Presidente de la Comisión de Deontología Profesional del COAM. En ambas, Calvo pide a estos responsables del COAM que hagan uso de sus potestades y que ordenen la apertura de una investigación para aclarar "los hechos conocidos a través de los medios de comunicación". Calvo también pide que en caso de demostrarse las irregularides de Monasterio, el COAM actúe.

El último caso conocido llama la atención: El País cuenta que el padre de Ignacio Aguado "compró uno de los polémicos lofts en 2007 y acabó denunciando, como el resto de los propietarios, al arquitecto del estudio de Rocío Monasterio que firmó el proyecto, aunque perdieron el juicio. Era su hermano, Antonio Monasterio, ingeniero industrial, que visó el proyecto en el colegio de ingenieros". 


