Cataluña El Govern acusa a Sánchez de romper el diálogo y de ceder ante "la ultraderecha"

Aragonès insiste en que la Generalitat aspira a dialogar: "Nosotros no nos hemos levantado de la mesa".

El vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès. / EUROPA PRESS

La portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, y el vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, han acusado este viernes al Gobierno central de romper el diálogo que mantenía con la Generalitat, y han criticado que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez ha cedido a la presiones "del nacionalismo español, la derecha y la ultraderecha".

Lo ha dicho en rueda de prensa desde el Palau de la Generalitat, convocada después de que este viernes la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, haya dado por encallado el diálogo con la Generalitat porque pedía un referéndum de autodeterminación que "no es aceptable".

Aragonès ha destacado que, pese a considerar que el Gobierno ha roto este diálogo y ha renunciado a seguir hablando, la Generalitat ha asegurado que no hará lo mismo: "Nosotros no nos hemos levantado de la mesa ni lo haremos. Esperemos que el Gobierno se reincorpore pronto".

