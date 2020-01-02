El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha admitido a trámite este jueves la querella de la Fiscalía contra el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, por el servicio de escolta que se prestó a Carles Puigdemont en su huida de España, según fuentes judiciales.
La querella de la fiscalía, interpuesta en noviembre, acusaba a Buch de los delitos de prevaricación y malversación, al concluir que un mosso que fue asesor del conseller ejerció al mismo tiempo las funciones de escolta de Carles Puigdemont tras su huida de la Justicia española.
El Tribunal admite ahora a trámite la querella al considerar que el relato de la Fiscalía contiene "indicios suficientes" de la comisión de "cada uno de los delitos" que se imputan a Buch.
