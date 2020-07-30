madridActualizado:
El juez José de la Mata ha propuesto juzgar a los exgerentes de CDC (Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya) Daniel Osácar, Andreu Viloca y Germá Gordó y al ex responsable jurídico de la formación Francesc Xavier Sánchez Vera, así como a otras 28 personas físicas y 16 jurídicas, en relación con el cobro del denominado 3% a cambio de adjudicaciones públicas en Catalunya, "la estructura puesta en marcha para financiar a dicho partido político "ilegalmente y en forma encubierta".
En el auto de pase a procedimiento abreviado, equivalente al procesamiento, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional considera que los hechos son constitutivos de delitos de organización criminal, fraude a las administraciones públicas, cohecho, tráfico de influencias y blanqueo de capitales.
El magistrado, el mismo que ha procesado a la familia Pujol-Ferrusola, dirige el procedimiento, además de contra varios cargos políticos y funcionarios de distintas administraciones e instituciones públicas de Catalunya, contra la formación política CDC, el PdeCat, las sociedades TeyCo, Urbaser, Fundación ACS, Grupo Soler Constructoras o Copisa, entre otras, y archiva la causa para cinco personas físicas y una jurídica.
La resolución, de 304 páginas, pone fin a una investigación que se inició en 2015 en relación con determinadas actuaciones irregulares de personas vinculadas al Ayuntamiento de Torredembarra (Tarragona) y que ha concluido con esta resolución en la que el juez describe la operativa desplegada por los investigados.
