El juez procesa a los exgerentes de CDC Osácar, Viloca y Gordó por el 3%

La Audiencia Nacional considera que el cobro de comisiones ilegales es constitutivo de un delito de organización criminal, fraude a las administraciones públicas, cohecho, tráfico de influencias y blanqueo de capitales.

L'ex-tresorer de CDC Daniel Osàcar a l'Auditori de la Ciutat de la Justícia on se celebra l'última sessió del judici per l'espoli del Palau de la Música
El ex tesorero de CDC Daniel Osácar en el auditorio de la Ciutat de la Justicia. /Archivo/EFE

El juez José de la Mata ha propuesto juzgar a los exgerentes de CDC  (Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya) Daniel Osácar, Andreu Viloca y Germá Gordó y al ex responsable jurídico de la formación Francesc Xavier Sánchez Vera, así como a otras 28 personas físicas y 16 jurídicas, en relación con el cobro del denominado 3% a cambio de adjudicaciones públicas en Catalunya, "la estructura puesta en marcha para financiar a dicho partido político "ilegalmente y en forma encubierta".

En el auto de pase a procedimiento abreviado, equivalente al procesamiento, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional considera que los hechos son constitutivos de delitos de organización criminal, fraude a las administraciones públicas, cohecho, tráfico de influencias y blanqueo de capitales.

El magistrado, el mismo que ha procesado a la familia Pujol-Ferrusola, dirige el procedimiento, además de contra varios cargos políticos y funcionarios de distintas administraciones e instituciones públicas de Catalunya, contra la formación política CDC, el PdeCat, las sociedades TeyCo, Urbaser, Fundación ACS, Grupo Soler Constructoras o Copisa, entre otras, y archiva la causa para cinco personas físicas y una jurídica.

La resolución, de 304 páginas, pone fin a una investigación que se inició en 2015 en relación con determinadas actuaciones irregulares de personas vinculadas al Ayuntamiento de Torredembarra (Tarragona) y que ha concluido con esta resolución en la que el juez describe la operativa desplegada por los investigados. 

