Celia Villalobos, histórica dirigente 'popular', ha anunciado públicamente este miércoles que deja la política. La diputada, en declaraciones a Público, ha ratificado que deja atrás la primera línea, pero que seguirá como militante: "El Partido Popular es mi casa, soy militante desde el año 82; seguiré militando y votando".

En el programa Espejo Público, la diputada ha subrayado que su marcha "le parece normal" porque perdió un congreso y "alguien tenía que ser la figura de los que han perdido, y soy yo, no me importa". "Han sido unos años muy felices en esta casa", ha añadido la dirigente del PP, que se decantó por Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría frente a Pablo Casado en las primarias para dirigir el partido, celebradas el pasado mes julio.

"Creo que he aportado mucho, he conseguido mucho, he sido portavoz de las áreas mas complicadas de mi partido, las áreas sociales, he tenido muchas diferencias con mi partido en lo que se refería al aborto, al matrimonio gay, al divorcio, a muchas cuestiones sociales.. y me he mantenido", ha subrayado la 'popular'.

La malagueña formaba parte de la Diputación Permanente del Congreso desde el año 1989 y fue relegada en agosto de 2018,dentro del los cambios que el PP realizó en este órgano tras la entrada de Casado a la presidencia del partido.

La conservadora ha lamentado en los pasillos del Congreso que el Pacto de Toledo

no se haya podido culminar, y ha destacado que es un proyecto en el que lleva trabajando desde el año 95: "Yo tenía enormes ganas de conseguir el pacto, ha sido un enorme reto que he perdido".