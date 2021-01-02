Un centro de día de Gipuzkoa advierte de que no vacunará contra la covid-19 a sus usuarios

San Sebastián
La dirección del centro de día Aiton-Etxe, de Oiartzun (Gipuzkoa), ha remitido una circular a los familiares de los usuarios para informarles de que "se ha decidido no administrar" a los mayores la vacuna contra la covid-19 de Pfizer-Biontech.
Según informa elDiario.es, la circular, firmada por la directora del centro, considera que se trata de un producto que todavía se encuentra en fase experimental, "fase que a partir de este momento se continuará experimentando con la población", según "especifica el propio documento que Pfizer-Biontech manda a la FDA".
La carta añade que cualquier vacuna requiere ser investigada entre 4 a 10 años, "pero no unos pocos meses como es el caso" y sostiene que los estudios de la farmacéutica estadounidense se han efectuado con personas sanas y "no hay experiencia suficiente en personas con enfermedades crónicas y pluripatología, como son un alto porcentaje de los usuarios de los centros de día".
La directora sostiene que al tomar la decisión debe tener en cuenta "la relación beneficio-riesgo", tras lo que concluye que "en este caso no está demostrado que los beneficios que ofrece el medicamento superen los riesgos que puede producir".
Este centro de día tiene una capacidad de 42 plazas de las que 35 están concertadas con la Diputación de Gipuzkoa. Fuentes de la institución foral han indicado a EFE que no tienen conocimiento directo de la carta, por lo que aún no ha adoptado ninguna posición al respecto.
Tampoco se conoce aún si la campaña de vacunación se realizará en centros de día o los usuarios de estos recursos deberán ser inoculados en sus respectivos centros de salud.
