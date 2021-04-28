Estás leyendo: El CGPJ rechaza por 13 votos a 8 recurrir al TC y al Defensor del Pueblo por la reforma que limita sus funciones

Público
Público
cgpj

El CGPJ rechaza por 13 votos a 8 recurrir al TC y al Defensor del Pueblo por la reforma que limita sus funciones

Tras un intenso pleno extraordinario, trece de los veinte vocales, más el presidente Carlos Lesmes, se oponen a plantear una batalla judicial contra la reforma que aprobó el Congreso para prohibirle hacer nombramientos en la cúpula judicial estando en funciones.

Vista general de la reunión extraordinaria del pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial para pronunciarse sobre la idoneidad del magistrado del Tribunal Supremo José Manuel Maza Martín para el cargo de fiscal general del Estado. EFE/Zipi
Vista general de una reunión del pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.- EFE/Zipi.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial ha rechazado este miércoles, por 13 votos a ocho, plantear un conflicto de competencias ante el Tribunal Constitucional por la reforma legal que aprobó el Congreso para prohibirle hacer nombramientos mientras esté en funciones. En un pleno extraordinario, el órgano de gobierno de los jueces también ha votado en contra de pedir al Defensor del Pueblo que interponga un recurso de inconstitucionalidad por esta reforma.

El pleno extraordinario había sido solicitado por ocho vocales, todos ellos nombrados a propuesta del PP: Rafael Fernández Valverde, Carmen Llombart, José Antonio Ballestero, Gerardo Martínez, Juan Manuel Fernández, Juan Martínez, Nuria Díaz y María Ángeles Carmona. Estos vocales pedían llevar al Constitucional la reforma legal que limita las funciones del CGPJ cuando está caducado su mandato, como ocurre ahora. Sin embargo, no han conseguido apoyos durante la reunión de la Comisión Permanente del CGPJ por la mañana, este miércoles. Tampoco han convencido en el pleno extraordinario, por la tarde. El propio presidente del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes, se ha posicionado en contra de la medida judicial.

La crisis actual deriva de la caducidad hace más de dos años del actual CGPJ debido a que los dos partidos mayoritarios no se ponen de acuerdo para la renovación del gobierno de los jueces. PSOE y Unidas Podemos impulsaron el recorte de competencias el CGPJ en funciones para presionar al PP a sentarse a negociar. Antes habían aparcado la proposición de ley que registraron para rebajar las mayorías exigidas para elegir a los vocales del CGPJ. 

En cambio, sí ha habido consenso en cuanto a exponer ante la Comisión Europea, en el marco del Informe sobre la Justicia 2021, cuáles son las reivindicaciones del CGPJ y en qué cuestiones le afecta el recorte de competencias cuando esté en funciones.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público