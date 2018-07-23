Público
Cifuentes se ratifica en su versión y asegura ante la jueza que hizo el máster

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha acudido esta tarde al Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, donde estaba citada a declarar en calidad de imputada por el conocido caso máster, que indaga posibles irregularidades en los estudios que cursó en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en 2012.

La expresidenta madrileña, Cristina Cifuentes, durante su comparecencia del pasado 4 de abril para dar explicaciones sobre las supuestas irregularidades de su máster. EFE

Cristina Cifuentes ha ratificado este lunes su versión y ha asegurado ante la jueza que hizo el máster, según informa El País. La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha acudido esta tarde al Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, donde estaba citada a declarar en calidad de imputada —investigada— por el conocido caso máster, que indaga posibles irregularidades en los estudios que cursó en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en 2012.

La cita se produce después de que Cifuentes no acudiera el pasado 26 de junio al juzgado que dirige la magistrada Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, al entregar su representante legal un certificado de enfermedad para dispensar su comparecencia.

Fuentes jurídicas han señalado a Europa Press que la presidenta madrileña ha acudido al juzgado, donde estaba citada a las 16.30 horas. La exdirigente madrileña ha eludido a los medios de comunicación que estaban concentrados a las puertas de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla para captar la que sería la primera imagen pública desde que dimitiera de sus cargos.

El pasado 26 de junio y después de que Cifuentes no acudiera a declarar, la juez decidió que un médico forense se personara en su domicilio y el facultativo determinó que sufría migrañas. Por ello, se decidió aplazar su comparecencia para este lunes.

La magistrada tiene que tomar declaración a Cifuentes en la investigación por presunto delito de falsificación documental y de cohecho impropio en el marco del caso que estudia presuntas irregularidades en el máster de Derecho Autonómico de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).

