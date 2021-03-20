Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos dice que cuenta con "total respaldo" para la moción de censura contra el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia

Los cuatro ediles de Cs contarían con los nueve votos de los socialistas encabezado por José Antonio Serrano, que será el alcalde si prospera la moción

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia Mario Gómez (c). EFE

El portavoz del grupo municipal Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia Mario Gómez ha dicho este sábado en un comunicado que cuenta "con el total respaldo" para la moción de censura presentada por ellos junto con el grupo socialista y Podemos-Equo para desbancar al popular José Ballesta.

Gómez ha pedido al PP que "no siga trabajando para hacer descarrilar esta iniciativa que se debatirá la próxima semana, porque , según afirma, los populares "compran voluntades, ofrecen cargos e insultan, atacan y menosprecian a los que solo tratamos de desterrar una forma de hacer política que solo atiende a los intereses de unos pocos".

"Que pierdan toda esperanza, la moción no va a ser retirada y se debatirá para que todos los murcianos puedan ver qué es lo que cada grupo quiere en realidad, si regeneración, transparencia y limpieza; o corrupción, redes clientelares y capitalismo de amiguetes", añade Gómez en su nota de prensa.

Asegura además que el grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en el que le acompañan Francisca Pérez López, Pedro José García Rex y Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas "está más unido que nunca en la necesidad de promover un cambio en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia".

Estos cuatro ediles contarían, según Gómez, con los nueve votos de los socialistas encabezado por José Antonio Serrano, que será el alcalde si prospera la moción. El resto de concejales socialistas son Teresa Franco, Enrique Lorca, Carmen Fructuoso, Antonio Galindo, Esther Nevado, Vicente Larrosa, Ainhoa Sánchez y Andrés Guerrero.

A ellos se suman los dos ediles de Podemos Ginés Maciá y Clara Martínez y en contra están los 11 ediles del PP y los tres de Vox, es decir, un total de 14 frente a los 15 que apoyarían esa iniciativa, siempre y cuando ninguno de Ciudadanos se desmarque como ocurrió esta semana en la moción presentada en la Asamblea Regional contra el gobierno del popular Fernando López Miras, en la que tres diputados regionales de Cs votaron en contra y uno se abstuvo.

