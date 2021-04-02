Ciudadanos expulsa de sus filas al presidente de Melilla, Eduardo de Castro

Actualizado:
La Comisión de Régimen Disciplinario de Ciudadanos (Cs), ha decidido la expulsión del presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla, Eduardo de Castro, "tras incumplir las directrices del partido".
Según una nota de esa formación, "dicho expediente disciplinario se abrió el pasado 12 de marzo y quedó resuelto el pasado martes día 30". "Cs manifiesta que los principios e ideario del partido son un marco inquebrantable", agrega el comunicado.
