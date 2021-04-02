Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos expulsa de sus filas al presidente de Melilla, Eduardo de Castro

Ciudadanos expulsa de sus filas al presidente de Melilla, Eduardo de Castro

Eduardo De Castro
Imagen de Inés Arrimadas, líder de Ciudadanos, interviniendo en una sesión de control al Gobierno. Chema Moya / EFE

La Comisión de Régimen Disciplinario de Ciudadanos (Cs), ha decidido la expulsión del presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla, Eduardo de Castro, "tras incumplir las directrices del partido".

Según una nota de esa formación, "dicho expediente disciplinario se abrió el pasado 12 de marzo y quedó resuelto el pasado martes día 30". "Cs manifiesta que los principios e ideario del partido son un marco inquebrantable", agrega el comunicado.

