El portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas y coordinador autonómico del partido, Toni Cantó, ha anunciado este lunes que deja sus cargos en el partido, renuncia a su acta de diputado y deja la política. Así lo ha anunciado al abandonar la reunión de la Ejecutiva de Cs que se celebra en Madrid, tras pedir la dimisión de la dirección.

Cantó abandona Cs entre críticas al nuevo rumbo que le ha dado Arrimadas a la formación: "Dimito, estoy triste. Jodido. Recuerdo a Albert Rivera que dio una lección de cómo se comporta un señor, no como los que están ahí dentro", ha dicho.

Cantó ha pedido la dimisión de la Ejecutiva permanente, Inés Arrimadas incluida, pero su petición ha caído en saco roto. "Entregaré mi acta de diputado", ha asegurado.

El valenciano también ha manifestado su preocupación por la situación de la Comunidad de Madrid: "El centroderecha no puede perderla", ha señalado. Cantó ha dicho al resto de miembros del Cs que no podían ir en solitario, sino que debían aliarse con el PP. "No podemos ir solos, pero no me han dejado votarlo. No podemos ir con Aguado", ha manifestado, en referencia al que hasta la pasada semana era el vicepresidente de Cs.

El valenciano también ha rechazado la propuesta de Ines Arrinadas de entrar en el comité permanente de Cs.







