A la marcha acudieron apenas 500 personas según la Guardia Urbana. 

El líder del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández, el portavoz nacional de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, la líder del partido, Inés Arrimadas y el líder en Catalunya, Carlos Carrizosa, durante una concentración contra los indultos.
El líder del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández, el portavoz nacional de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, la líder del partido, Inés Arrimadas y el líder en Catalunya, Carlos Carrizosa, durante una concentración contra los indultos. EUROPA PRESS

Unas 300 personas, según la Guardia Urbana -500 según Ciudadanos-, se han concentrado la tarde de este viernes ante la Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya para manifestar su rechazo a conceder indultos a los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados, en una concentración convocada por el partido naranja bajo el lema "No en nuestro nombre". 

Han participado la presidenta de Cs, Inés Arrimadas; el líder del partido en Catalunya, Carlos Carrizosa; el portavoz nacional de Cs, Edmundo Bal, y la diputada en el Parlament Anna Grau, así como el presidente del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández, y el secretario general del partido, Santi Rodríguez.

Arrimadas ha dicho que conceder los indultos implicaría dar la razón y legitimar a los encarcelados, mientras que Carrizosa ha acusado al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de querer concederlos para ganar unos meses en Moncloa y de ningunearles, mientras el Govern quiere "continuar su plan secesionista, pero esta vez con la impunidad de Sánchez".

El líder del PP catalán ha acusado también a al presidente del Gobierno central de querer utilizar los indultos a los dirigentes independentistas para "garantizar una mayoría parlamentaria y que pueda mantenerse en la poltrona".

Entidades

También se han sumado a la protesta las entidades SCC, Convivencia Cívica, Hablamos Español, Llibertats, Asociación por la Tolerancia, Impulso Ciudadano, Cataluña Suma, Asamblea por una Escuela Bilingüe, S'ha Acabat, Españoles de a Pie, Policías Locales Represaliados por el Nacionalismo, Asociación Catalana de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Acvot) y CLAC.

Los asistentes han lanzado consignas como No a los indultos, y han exhibido banderas españolas y con un corazón formado por la de Catalunya, España y Europa, así como pancartas con frases como "Sánchez traidor", "Sí a la democracia" e "Indultos, no en nuestro nombre".

