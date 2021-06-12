Unas 300 personas, según la Guardia Urbana -500 según Ciudadanos-, se han concentrado la tarde de este viernes ante la Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya para manifestar su rechazo a conceder indultos a los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados, en una concentración convocada por el partido naranja bajo el lema "No en nuestro nombre".
Han participado la presidenta de Cs, Inés Arrimadas; el líder del partido en Catalunya, Carlos Carrizosa; el portavoz nacional de Cs, Edmundo Bal, y la diputada en el Parlament Anna Grau, así como el presidente del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández, y el secretario general del partido, Santi Rodríguez.
Arrimadas ha dicho que conceder los indultos implicaría dar la razón y legitimar a los encarcelados, mientras que Carrizosa ha acusado al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de querer concederlos para ganar unos meses en Moncloa y de ningunearles, mientras el Govern quiere "continuar su plan secesionista, pero esta vez con la impunidad de Sánchez".
El líder del PP catalán ha acusado también a al presidente del Gobierno central de querer utilizar los indultos a los dirigentes independentistas para "garantizar una mayoría parlamentaria y que pueda mantenerse en la poltrona".
Entidades
También se han sumado a la protesta las entidades SCC, Convivencia Cívica, Hablamos Español, Llibertats, Asociación por la Tolerancia, Impulso Ciudadano, Cataluña Suma, Asamblea por una Escuela Bilingüe, S'ha Acabat, Españoles de a Pie, Policías Locales Represaliados por el Nacionalismo, Asociación Catalana de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Acvot) y CLAC.
Los asistentes han lanzado consignas como No a los indultos, y han exhibido banderas españolas y con un corazón formado por la de Catalunya, España y Europa, así como pancartas con frases como "Sánchez traidor", "Sí a la democracia" e "Indultos, no en nuestro nombre".
